Police investigate suspected arson attack at block of flats
A FIRE that was started in a post pox took hold of a block of flats in Trowbridge on Sunday. The fire service attended the scene at Sheridan Gardens with two crews from Trowbridge after being called at around 11am and managed to put it out by 11.30am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Mon
|Smoothass
|4
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|Apr 15
|Wildchild
|9
|Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|28
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|Apr 13
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|Apr 13
|Memory cancer
|57
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK
|Apr 9
|wichita-rick
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC