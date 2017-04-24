Police given more time to question Wh...

Police given more time to question Whitehall terror suspect

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cotswold Journal

Terror police have been granted more time to question a suspected knifeman arrested in the heart of Westminster following a targeted swoop. The suspect, named as Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali, was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Terrorism Act and possession of offensive weapons close to Downing Street on Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place 6 hr Advents 1
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) Sat they coming closer 33
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Apr 26 truth 75
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Apr 25 Lottery Traitors 21
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
News Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country Apr 21 not-Free 1
News John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ... Apr 21 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,684,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC