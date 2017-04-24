PICTURES & VIDEO: Firefighters tackle Haverfordwest blaze
Firefighters have extinguished a blaze in Snowdrop Lane Haverfordwest this afternoon which sent large plumes of smoke over the area. It is thought the fire started in garages to the rear of Snowdrop Lane near to the Factory Outlet shop which has not been affected.
