Paul Nuttall has six weeks to prove h...

Paul Nuttall has six weeks to prove himself as Ukip leader, says Farage

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has got six weeks to prove himself in the party's top job, Nigel Farage has said. The MEP insisted he would "work closely" with and "support fully" the man who holds his old job but said the general election would be a verdict on his leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ... 5 hr andet1987 10
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Apr 17 Smoothass 4
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Apr 15 Wildchild 9
News Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 28
News 'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d... Apr 13 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 7
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,452 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC