Parents of missing UK girl still hopeful she's 'out there'

Kate and Gerry McCann, whose daughter Madeleine disappeared from a holiday flat in Portugal ten-years ago, react during a BBC TV interview in Loughborough, England, Friday April 28, 2017. The parents of Madeleine McCann have vowed to do "whatever it takes for as long as it takes" to find her as they prepare to mark the tenth anniversary of her disappearance on the evening of 3 May 2007, from her bed in a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz resort in the Algarve, Portugal.

