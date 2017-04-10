Optician awarded for 'devotion' to eye care

Jennifer Brower, of Watford Road, Croxley Green, was honoured by the president of the Association of British Opticians, an organisation in which around 7,000 opticians belong. Jennifer Brower, of Watford Road, Croxley Green, was honoured by the president of the Association of British Opticians, an organisation in which around 7,000 opticians belong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.