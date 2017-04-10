Optician awarded for 'devotion' to eye care
Jennifer Brower, of Watford Road, Croxley Green, was honoured by the president of the Association of British Opticians, an organisation in which around 7,000 opticians belong. Jennifer Brower, of Watford Road, Croxley Green, was honoured by the president of the Association of British Opticians, an organisation in which around 7,000 opticians belong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|Sat
|Wildchild
|9
|Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|28
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|Apr 13
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|Apr 13
|Memory cancer
|57
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 12
|okimar
|3
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK
|Apr 9
|wichita-rick
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC