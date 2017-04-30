NYC mayor announces plan for free pre...

NYC mayor announces plan for free preschool for 3-year-olds

7 hrs ago

Free preschool for 4-year-olds was a signature issue that helped New York City's mayor win office in 2013. Now up for re-election, Bill de Blasio wants to add thousands of classroom seats for 3-year-olds, too.

Chicago, IL

