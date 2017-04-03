Northern Ireland powersharing talks i...

Northern Ireland powersharing talks in deadlock

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: This is The West Country

The mood music has been similarly downbeat in the run up to previous historic deals in Northern Ireland, so some form of agreement may yet materialise come the effective deadline of Good Friday. I am absolutely frustrated that we are not making the progress we should.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is The West Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge: New York City can destroy documents 6 hr Wildchild 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) 18 hr Teana Trump 51
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... 19 hr Ex Senator Stillb... 7
News Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK Thu wichita-rick 7
News Obama scraps Putin talks (Aug '13) Thu SurrenderCONS 9
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... Thu slick willie expl... 126
News Omidyar charity gives $100 million to boost jou... Apr 5 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,562 • Total comments across all topics: 280,135,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC