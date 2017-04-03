New York police set to deploy 1,200 bodycams around the city
The New York Police Department is set to deploy the first body cameras to officers around the city after resolving some of the thorniest issues on when to switch on the camera, how long to keep the tape and when to tell the public they're being recorded. About 1,200 officers who work the evening shift in 20 precincts will get the cameras starting at the end of the month as part of a pilot program ordered by a federal judge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|9 hr
|Teana Trump
|51
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|9 hr
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|7
|Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK
|19 hr
|wichita-rick
|7
|Obama scraps Putin talks (Aug '13)
|Thu
|SurrenderCONS
|9
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|Thu
|slick willie expl...
|126
|Omidyar charity gives $100 million to boost jou...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
|Bo Dietl To Mayor De Blasio: 'Send the MS-13 Ga...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC