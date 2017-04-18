MPs clear way for general election on...

MPs clear way for general election on June 8

15 hrs ago Read more: Redditch Advertiser

Theresa May easily cleared the hurdle needed under the Fixed Term Parliament Act to bring the poll forward from the scheduled date of 2020. With the Prime Minister needing the support of 434 MPs - two thirds of all seats in the House of Commons - some 522 voted for the early election, with just 13 against.

Chicago, IL

