MP John Mann breaks up 'nasty' fight between two women
Labour MP John Mann has been hailed as a "hero" after breaking up a fight between two women in his constituency. Mr Mann, who represents the north Nottinghamshire constituency of Bassetlaw, said he was walking through Worksop when he saw the altercation take place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|Wed
|truth
|75
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Apr 25
|Lottery Traitors
|21
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
|Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country
|Apr 21
|not-Free
|1
|John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ...
|Apr 21
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ...
|Apr 21
|Parden Pard
|13
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 17
|Smoothass
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC