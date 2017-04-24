MP John Mann breaks up 'nasty' fight ...

MP John Mann breaks up 'nasty' fight between two women

Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Labour MP John Mann has been hailed as a "hero" after breaking up a fight between two women in his constituency. Mr Mann, who represents the north Nottinghamshire constituency of Bassetlaw, said he was walking through Worksop when he saw the altercation take place.

Chicago, IL

