Monday morning's traffic and travel news

GOOD morning everyone, we're here to get you to your destination as quick as possible on this Monday morning. So, if you're looking for a stress free journey and want to avoid the rush hour hot-spots - why not use our traffic update? A quick glance around the Black Country and North Worcestershire suggests the roads are looking okay in general, apart from where there are ongoing road works.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.