Michaella McCollum's drug mule ordeal inspires disturbing new drama

Michaella McCollum's infamous drug smuggling ordeal has inspired a disturbing new play that is about to go on tour throughout Northern Ireland. A warning tale of the grim reality behind the life of a drug mule, award-winning writer Kat Woods' play 'Mule' will be performed at the Royal Drama Studio, Enniskillen on May 5-6, Derry/Londonderry Playhouse on May 8, and the Cathedral Arts Festival on May 7. The play is based on the true life drama of Michaela McCollum and her accomplice Reid, of Glasgow, who were both sentenced to six years and eight months in December 2013 after attempting to smuggle 1.5million worth of drugs out of Peru after meeting on the party island of Ibiza.

