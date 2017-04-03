Men armed with axe and a sledgehammer...

Men armed with axe and a sledgehammer steal large number of mobile phones in 'violent' robbery

Read more: Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk

THREE men armed with an axe and a sledgehammer stole a large number of mobile phones in a 'violent' robbery. The three men entered the Carphone Warehouse in Bury New Road, Prestwich, wearing motorcycle helmets and wielding a sledgehammer and an axe before threatening staff.

Chicago, IL

