Men armed with axe and a sledgehammer steal large number of mobile phones in 'violent' robbery
THREE men armed with an axe and a sledgehammer stole a large number of mobile phones in a 'violent' robbery. The three men entered the Carphone Warehouse in Bury New Road, Prestwich, wearing motorcycle helmets and wielding a sledgehammer and an axe before threatening staff.
