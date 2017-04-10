Mark Hamill: Carrie Fisher Star Wars Tribute Is 'Therapy'
Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher on stage during Future Directors Panel at the Star Wars Celebration 2016 at ExCel on July 17, 2016 in London, England. Mark Hamill says he's still grieving over Carrie Fisher's death, but sharing memories of his late friend and co-star with fans at Star Wars Celebration is "part of the process that I need to move on."
