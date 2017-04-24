Marine Alexander Blackman to leave prison on Friday, campaigners say
Royal Marine Alexander Blackman, who shot dead an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan, will be released from prison on Friday, campaigners said. The commando, who has spent more than three years in prison for killing the insurgent in 2011, will leave Erlestoke Prison, near Devizes, Wiltshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|19 hr
|truth
|75
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|21
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
|Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country
|Apr 21
|not-Free
|1
|John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ...
|Apr 21
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ...
|Apr 21
|Parden Pard
|13
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 17
|Smoothass
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC