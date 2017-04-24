Marine Alexander Blackman to leave pr...

Marine Alexander Blackman to leave prison on Friday, campaigners say

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Falmouth Packet

Royal Marine Alexander Blackman, who shot dead an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan, will be released from prison on Friday, campaigners said. The commando, who has spent more than three years in prison for killing the insurgent in 2011, will leave Erlestoke Prison, near Devizes, Wiltshire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) 19 hr truth 75
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Tue Lottery Traitors 21
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
News Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country Apr 21 not-Free 1
News John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ... Apr 21 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ... Apr 21 Parden Pard 13
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Apr 17 Smoothass 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC