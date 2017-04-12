Man who stabbed wife to death over af...

Man who stabbed wife to death over affair with joiner jailed for 17 years

A man who stabbed his accountant wife to death a day after he discovered she was having an affair with a joiner has been jailed for a minimum of 17 years. Stuart Gallear, 51, claimed he did not intend to kill wife Mandy, 42, in the kitchen of their home in Hindley, Wigan, and said he momentarily lost his self-control.

Chicago, IL

