Man jailed over - sinister' Facebook threat to kill Tory MP Caroline Ansell

A factory worker has been jailed for four months for posting on Facebook a "sinister and menacing" threat to stab a Conservative MP to death. Mark Sands, 51, was sentenced at Brighton Magistrates' Court for making the post against Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell.

