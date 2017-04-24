Man in 20s dies in latest knife attac...

Man in 20s dies in latest knife attack in London

Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

A man in his 20s has died after he was found with stab wounds in what was the latest in a series of stabbings in London this week. Police were called at 3.15pm on Friday to reports of an altercation in Peckham Rye, south-east London, Scotland Yard said.

Chicago, IL

