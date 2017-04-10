Man dies after Co Antrim collision

Man dies after Co Antrim collision

A man in his 20s has died after a two vehicle road traffic collision in Crumlin this morning, Monday 10 April. A PSNI spokesman said the man had been the driver of an Audi car that was involved in a collision with a lorry on the Manse Road at its junction with Nutts Corner Road around 10.50am.

Chicago, IL

