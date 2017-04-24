Man charged over 1978 murder of Briti...

Man charged over 1978 murder of British tourists dies

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Silas Duane Boston, of California, had been charged with first-degree maritime murder over the 1978 deaths of Britons Christopher Farmer and Peta Frampton A man awaiting trial over the murder of two British tourists on his boat nearly four decades ago has died. A man awaiting trial over the murder of two British tourists on his boat nearly four decades ago has died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Tue Lottery Traitors 21
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Sun Humanspirit 1
News Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country Apr 21 not-Free 1
News John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ... Apr 21 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ... Apr 21 Parden Pard 13
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Apr 17 Smoothass 4
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Apr 15 Wildchild 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,725 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC