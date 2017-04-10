Man appears in court charged over dea...

Man appears in court charged over deaths of a couple in crash

Read more: Thurrock Gazette

A MAN has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a couple in a horror car crash in Basildon town centre. Pedestrians Carli Scott, 30, and Dean Evans, 35, both from Basildon, were killed when they were hit by a Volkswagen Passat at Roundacre, on March 22 last year.

Chicago, IL

