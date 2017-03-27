Man admits stealing A 2.99 earphones

On the day of a contested hearing into a theft matter a 48-year-old man changed his plea to guilty at Craigavon Magistrates Court. Peter McDonagh, Fox Street, Portadown, had denied stealing earphones to the value of 2.99 from B and M Bargains, Portadown, on March 8 last year.

