Man admits causing deaths of young cousins in New Year's Eve hit-and-run

A man has pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of two young girls in a hit-and-run on New Year's Eve. Gabor Hegedus, 38, admitted two counts of causing death by careless driving, after cousins Zaneta Krokova, 11, and Helina Kotlarova, 12, were killed while crossing Ashton Road in Oldham at about 7.15pm on January 31. Hegedus entered his guilty pleas, via an interpreter, from the dock in a brief hearing at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court as the dead girls' parents and other relatives watched from the public gallery.

