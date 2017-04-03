Man admits causing deaths of young co...

Man admits causing deaths of young cousins in New Year's Eve hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: This is The West Country

A man has pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of two young girls in a hit-and-run on New Year's Eve. Gabor Hegedus, 38, admitted two counts of causing death by careless driving, after cousins Zaneta Krokova, 11, and Helina Kotlarova, 12, were killed while crossing Ashton Road in Oldham at about 7.15pm on January 31. Hegedus entered his guilty pleas, via an interpreter, from the dock in a brief hearing at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court as the dead girls' parents and other relatives watched from the public gallery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is The West Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 1 hr Baptistism by Proxy 104
News Bo Dietl To Mayor De Blasio: 'Send the MS-13 Ga... Sun tomin cali 1
News A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea... Apr 1 Say What 3
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... Mar 27 kornadnez 1
News 33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi... Mar 27 Mullahing It Over 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News 7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim... Mar 26 Parden Pard 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,748 • Total comments across all topics: 280,037,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC