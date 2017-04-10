Man, 46, arrested on suspicion of mur...

Man, 46, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of a woman in Orange Grove, Wisbech

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ely Standard

A post mortem examination conducted yesterday concluded the woman, Dzilva Butiene, from Wisbech, died of a trauma of the abdomen. A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ely Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d... 11 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 7
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... 13 hr too much 2
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) 16 hr Memory cancer 57
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Wed okimar 3
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
News Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK Apr 9 wichita-rick 10
News Judge: New York City can destroy documents Apr 7 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,283,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC