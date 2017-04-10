Man, 46, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of a woman in Orange Grove, Wisbech
A post mortem examination conducted yesterday concluded the woman, Dzilva Butiene, from Wisbech, died of a trauma of the abdomen. A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."
