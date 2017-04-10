Major railway engineering work planned for Easter

With Easter fast approaching, rail passengers are being reminded not to put all their eggs in one basket and make sure they plan ahead before travelling as Network Rail carries out essential railway upgrades this bank holiday weekend. Across south and south east London, Sussex, Kent and parts of Surrey, Network Rail's engineers and maintenance teams will be using the four-day weekend, when the railway is quieter than usual, to deliver a huge programme of investment that will improve journeys for passengers on some of the busiest parts of Britain's rail network.

