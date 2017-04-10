Life-saving sandals and sex scandal: a snapshot of life in Watford in April 1964
Three-year-old Valerie Skinner cheated death twice on Tuesday. Her new plastic sandals saved her from instant death when she touched a live electric rail behind her home in Cardiff Road, Watford, and then mechanic Bob Grossman snatched her from the busy line only seconds before several trains thundered past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|Sat
|Wildchild
|9
|Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|28
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|Apr 13
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|Apr 13
|Memory cancer
|57
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 12
|okimar
|3
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK
|Apr 9
|wichita-rick
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC