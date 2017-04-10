Life-saving sandals and sex scandal: ...

Life-saving sandals and sex scandal: a snapshot of life in Watford in April 1964

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Watford Observer

Three-year-old Valerie Skinner cheated death twice on Tuesday. Her new plastic sandals saved her from instant death when she touched a live electric rail behind her home in Cardiff Road, Watford, and then mechanic Bob Grossman snatched her from the busy line only seconds before several trains thundered past.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Sat Wildchild 9
News Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 28
News 'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d... Apr 13 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 7
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Apr 12 okimar 3
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
News Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK Apr 9 wichita-rick 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,346,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC