Labour's Ian Murray urges SNP to get off - indyref merry-go-round'
The SNP has been urged to get off the "independence referendum merry-go-round" and focus on the economy of Scotland as the party claimed it was the only real opposition to a Conservative Government. SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson said the SNP was the only alternative to the "destructive policies" of the Tories as the parties began manoeuvring ahead of a snap general election.
