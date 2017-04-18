Labour's Ian Murray urges SNP to get ...

Labour's Ian Murray urges SNP to get off - indyref merry-go-round'

Wiltshire Times

The SNP has been urged to get off the "independence referendum merry-go-round" and focus on the economy of Scotland as the party claimed it was the only real opposition to a Conservative Government. SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson said the SNP was the only alternative to the "destructive policies" of the Tories as the parties began manoeuvring ahead of a snap general election.

Chicago, IL

