Labour told to expect 'a kicking' in local elections
Experts said Jeremy Corbyn's party was facing "a kicking" in Wales in the May 4 council elections and is "heading for disaster" in Scotland, where it could lose control of all the local authorities it holds, as the Scottish National Party and Conservatives reap the benefits. Analysis by Plymouth University professors Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher put Conservatives on track for likely gains of around 115 councillors in the English county, unitary and metropolitan seats up for grabs next month.
