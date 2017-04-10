Japanese tourist lost in Oxford assau...

Japanese tourist lost in Oxford assaulted by sex offender offering help

A JAPANESE student lost during a tour of the city of dreaming spires was assaulted after being tempted back to a sex offender's home. The 28-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, bumped into Cengiz Savas when trying to find her way back to Oxford Railway Station.

Chicago, IL

