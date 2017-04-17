Irvine Welsh launches charity fundraising challenge in Edinburgh
Writer Irvine Welsh urged walkers to Hoof it to Hyderabad as he kicked off the first mile of a 5,000-mile walking challenge. The Hibs fan opened the registration for the virtual challenge which asks competitors to walk the equivalent of 12,106,000 steps from Scotland to the south Indian city.
