Irvine Welsh launches charity fundrai...

Irvine Welsh launches charity fundraising challenge in Edinburgh

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Thurrock Gazette

Writer Irvine Welsh urged walkers to Hoof it to Hyderabad as he kicked off the first mile of a 5,000-mile walking challenge. The Hibs fan opened the registration for the virtual challenge which asks competitors to walk the equivalent of 12,106,000 steps from Scotland to the south Indian city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... 22 hr Smoothass 4
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Sat Wildchild 9
News Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 28
News 'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d... Apr 13 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 7
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
News Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK Apr 9 wichita-rick 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,373,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC