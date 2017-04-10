In pictures: What are the UK's best sights?
Snowdonia, the mountainous region which features the highest peak in Wales at 1,085 metres, was voted number one in a poll of more than 2,500 people to mark the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone. The top 10 views include prehistoric monument Stonehenge in Wiltshire, Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands, St Ives Bay in Cornwall and the Palace of Westminster in London.
