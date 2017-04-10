In pictures: Police gather in London ...

In pictures: Police gather in London to mourn Westminster attack victim Pc Keith Palmer

Thousands of police officers across the country will fall silent later to remember Pc Keith Palmer, who was murdered in the Westminster terror attack. The 48-year-old was stabbed to death by Khalid Masood as he carried out his duties on the cobbled forecourt of the Palace of Westminster.

Chicago, IL

