In pictures: Police gather in London to mourn Westminster attack victim Pc Keith Palmer
Thousands of police officers across the country will fall silent later to remember Pc Keith Palmer, who was murdered in the Westminster terror attack. The 48-year-old was stabbed to death by Khalid Masood as he carried out his duties on the cobbled forecourt of the Palace of Westminster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stourbridgenews.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Sun
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK
|Sun
|wichita-rick
|10
|Judge: New York City can destroy documents
|Apr 7
|Wildchild
|1
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Obama scraps Putin talks (Aug '13)
|Apr 6
|SurrenderCONS
|9
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|Apr 6
|slick willie expl...
|126
|Omidyar charity gives $100 million to boost jou...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC