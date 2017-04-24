I'm proud of freedom struggle, says O...

I'm proud of freedom struggle, says O'Neill at IRA memorial parade

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill has defended her participation in an event to commemorate the deaths of eight IRA men killed in Loughgall, Co Armagh, in 1987. The party's leader in Northern Ireland insisted there was no contradiction in commemorating the IRA dead while also reaching out to unionists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place 9 hr Advents 1
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) Sat they coming closer 33
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Apr 26 truth 75
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Apr 25 Lottery Traitors 21
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
News Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country Apr 21 not-Free 1
News John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ... Apr 21 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,359 • Total comments across all topics: 280,687,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC