Husband 'lost it' and stabbed wife of 20 years to death day ...
A husband 'lost it' and stabbed his wife of almost 20 years to death in the kitchen a day after he found out about her affair with a joiner, a court has heard. Stuart Gallear, 51, told police he attacked Mandy Gallear, 42, with a kitchen knife at the marital home in Hindley, near Wigan, on October 6 last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|6 hr
|BlunderCONS
|106
|Bo Dietl To Mayor De Blasio: 'Send the MS-13 Ga...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea...
|Apr 1
|Say What
|3
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mar 27
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|Mar 27
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim...
|Mar 26
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC