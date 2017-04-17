How the bus boom of the 50s and 60s a...

How the bus boom of the 50s and 60s all but derailed our train network

As Ulsterbus celebrates its 50th anniversary, GRAEME COUSINS looks at the downgrading of the rail network in Northern Ireland during the 1950s and 1960s while a local railway society gives its opinion on the impact the bus network had on railways in the Province Even before Ulsterbus was born in 1967, railways across Northern Ireland were being shut down by the Ulster Transport Authority as more and more emphasis was put on developing the road infrastructure and in turn bus services. 1950 was to be the year the levee broke for railways in Northern Ireland.

Chicago, IL

