Hot news for sun lovers - it's cooling down

Britons have been warned to prepare for a double-digit drop in temperatures from today, with the balmy conditions on the hottest day of the year so far giving way to considerably cooler climes. Highs of 25.5C in Cambridge on Sunday set a new record for 2017, comfortably eclipsing the 22.1C recorded last month, as sun lovers were lured to parks and beaches in droves.

