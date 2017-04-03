Hot-air balloons cross Channel in colorful record attempt

Some of the 100 balloons taking part in a World Record attempt for a mass hot air balloon crossing of the English Channel, fly over the Port of Dover in Kent, England, Friday April 7, 2017. less Some of the 100 balloons taking part in a World Record attempt for a mass hot air balloon crossing of the English Channel, fly over the Port of Dover in Kent, England, Friday April 7, 2017.

