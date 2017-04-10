Homes suffer severe fire damage and 12 pets saved after village blaze
Fire crews from across the county battled a blaze at two homes in Billingborough on Saturday and saved 12 animals from one of the properties. Firefighters from Billingborough, Donington, Grantham, Bourne, Sleaford and Spalding, British Red Cross Emergency Response Lincolnshire and an aerial ladder platform team from Boston attended the indident on Pointon Road at 11.55am.
