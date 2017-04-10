Health 15 mins ago 11:36 a.m.Here's what happens to your body when...
Even if you don't have a fitness tracker like a Fitbit, you've probably heard that you should strive to take 10,000 steps a day. But where did the 10,000 step recommendation come from? And what happens to your body when you take 10,000 steps? Ten thousand steps was first popularized by Japanese pedometers in the 1960s under the name "manpo-kei," which means "10,000 steps meter," according to UC Davis Integrative Medicine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|11 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08)
|Fri
|Im Dying
|28
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|Thu
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|Thu
|Memory cancer
|57
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 12
|okimar
|3
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK
|Apr 9
|wichita-rick
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC