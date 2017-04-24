Harwell Link Road beginning to take s...

Harwell Link Road beginning to take shape. Picture: Oxfordshire County Council

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

Following a two-decade campaign led by Harwell residents, a new bypass between their village and Didcot is in the process of being built, with plans for it to be finished by the end of the year. He added: "We really are looking forward to when the road is all finished, hopefully by the end of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) 1 hr truth 75
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Tue Lottery Traitors 21
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
News Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country Apr 21 not-Free 1
News John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ... Apr 21 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ... Apr 21 Parden Pard 13
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Apr 17 Smoothass 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,584,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC