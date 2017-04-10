Grandmother angry after police urge return of footballs booted into garden
A grandmother-of-four has complained to her chief constable after police visited to say she should return children's footballs that were kicked into her garden. Penny Freeman, 73, said she was fed up of balls crashing into her plants and waiting for the owners to come round to apologise.
