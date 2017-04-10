Gig raises more than A 1,400 for charity in support of frontman battling cancer

MUSIC lovers who attended a gig at a Ledbury pub helped raise almost A 1,500 for a charity in support of the band's lead singer who is battling cancer. Front Runner, whose members - Matt Williams on lead vocals, Andrew Crokey on rhythm guitar and vocals, Jon Thomas on keyboards, bongos and harmonica, Leon Bateman on bass and vocals and Simon Richards on drums - hail from Ledbury, Leominster and Hereford.

