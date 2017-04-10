Gig raises more than A 1,400 for char...

Gig raises more than A 1,400 for charity in support of frontman battling cancer

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Hereford Times

MUSIC lovers who attended a gig at a Ledbury pub helped raise almost A 1,500 for a charity in support of the band's lead singer who is battling cancer. Front Runner, whose members - Matt Williams on lead vocals, Andrew Crokey on rhythm guitar and vocals, Jon Thomas on keyboards, bongos and harmonica, Leon Bateman on bass and vocals and Simon Richards on drums - hail from Ledbury, Leominster and Hereford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d... 8 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 7
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... 11 hr too much 2
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) 13 hr Memory cancer 57
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Wed okimar 3
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
News Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK Apr 9 wichita-rick 10
News Judge: New York City can destroy documents Apr 7 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,280,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC