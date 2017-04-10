Gerry Adams warns DUP: It's decision time on powersharing
Gerry Adams has warned the Democratic Unionists it is "decision time" on whether they want to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland. The Sinn Fein president made it clear that republicans would only strike a deal to form a new administration at Stormont if the DUP gave ground on a series of "rights-based" issues.
