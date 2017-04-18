GALLERY: The gang jailed for 92 years...

GALLERY: The gang jailed for 92 years after blowing up cash machines

Read more: Oxford Times

A gang of seven men who dragged a Woodstock cash machine from a bank in a nationwide crime spree have been jailed for a total of 92 years. Andrew White, 28, of Exeter Street in St Helens was sentenced to 19 years in jail with a further two years on license after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and being found guilty of conspiracy to cause explosions.

Chicago, IL

