GALLERY: The gang jailed for 92 years after blowing up cash machines

A gang of seven men who dragged a Woodstock cash machine from a bank in a nationwide crime spree have been jailed for a total of 92 years. Andrew White, 28, of Exeter Street in St Helens was sentenced to 19 years in jail with a further two years on license after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and being found guilty of conspiracy to cause explosions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.