'Frightening' moment man crosses the road to sexually assault a woman in town centre

16 hrs ago

A woman was sexually assaulted in Bicester after a man crossed the road to touch her inappropriately, police have said. The 24-year-old woman was walking along Sheep Street onto London Road when a man crossed the road and approached her before sexually assaulting her and walking off towards the town centre.

Chicago, IL

