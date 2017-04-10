'Frightening' moment man crosses the road to sexually assault a woman in town centre
A woman was sexually assaulted in Bicester after a man crossed the road to touch her inappropriately, police have said. The 24-year-old woman was walking along Sheep Street onto London Road when a man crossed the road and approached her before sexually assaulting her and walking off towards the town centre.
