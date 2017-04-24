French president: May 7 vote will gauge support for EU exit
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel waves as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Following the United Kingdom's notification of withdrawal from the EU, EU leaders meet on Saturday for the first time as the formal European Council of 27 to adopt guidelines for the upcoming Brexit negotiations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09)
|9 hr
|they coming closer
|33
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|Apr 26
|truth
|75
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Apr 25
|Lottery Traitors
|21
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
|Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country
|Apr 21
|not-Free
|1
|John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ...
|Apr 21
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ...
|Apr 21
|Parden Pard
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC