Four badly injured in 'serious' match...

Four badly injured in 'serious' matchday road traffic collision'

13 hrs ago

FOUR people were taken to hospital after an out-of-control car ploughed into fans leaving Ewood Park on Saturday. The driver of the Yaris was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs and later released without charge.

Chicago, IL

