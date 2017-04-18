Former teacher at prestigious private school 'inappropriately touched' pupil
A FORMER teacher is now on the Sex Offenders Register after he admitted 'inappropriately touching' one of his private school pupils. Ian Rowley was sentenced at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of engaging in sexual activity with a boy.
