Former bodyguard maintains role as top Trump protector
In this Jan. 5, 2017 file photo, Keith Schiller, Donald Trump's private security director, arrives at Trump Tower in New York. Schiller's relationship with Trump began at the Manhattan District Attorney's office in the late 1990s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|127
|Obama scraps Putin talks (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|BlunderCONS
|6
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|17 hr
|BlunderCONS
|50
|Omidyar charity gives $100 million to boost jou...
|20 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Bo Dietl To Mayor De Blasio: 'Send the MS-13 Ga...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea...
|Apr 1
|Say What
|3
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mar 27
|kornadnez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC